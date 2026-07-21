AI revolution arrives in North Texas: Nvidia and Wistron launch manufacturing plant in Fort Worth

The future of AI technology manufacturing has landed in North Texas.

On Tuesday, AI giants Wistron and Nvidia held a grand opening celebration at their new manufacturing plant in the Alliance Area of North Fort Worth. This is a first-of-its-kind factory in North Texas, where Nvidia's highly sought-after AI chips and supercomputers will be built by its partners at Wistron.

Nvidia is said to be the global leader in the AI revolution, and its CEO Jensen Huang says this is the beginning of a major evolution not only for the AI industry but for Fort Worth as well.

"You got all the great companies that are here, we've got a lot of employees that are here and the community," said Huang. "The government is just so accommodating to the businesses and would like us to invest here."

Huang believes the future of AI manufacturing is right here in North Texas. He says the innovation that will come out of this facility won't just fuel the high-powered technology spreading like wildfire, but it will also improve the lives of the people it serves.

"Most people don't yet realize how incredibly beneficial AI will be to education, to healthcare, to life sciences, to transportation, to every aspect of their lives," said Huang.

All of this news comes at a time when the city is at odds over regulations for massive data centers that want to set up shop in a similar way here in Fort Worth.

This partnership is expected to bring more than $700 million in investment and 800 jobs to the Fort Worth economy. Leaders say there are also plans for more of these types of factories in our area in the near future.

It's something Fort Worth city manager Jay Chapa said he is excited to welcome.

"Being here in Fort Worth, it kind of shows that Fort Worth is at the forefront with the rest of the world, the rest of the country, and we have the labor, the infrastructure, and the support needed to make these types of businesses successful here in Fort Worth," Chapa said.

The event wrapped with the unveiling of the first Texas-built Nvidia AI chip.

"We want America to have a manufacturing ecosystem... manufacturing economy, and this is the best way to bring it back to the United States," Huang said.

The leaders behind all of this say there are already some plans to build out more facilities like this one in the area sometime in the future.