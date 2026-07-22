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Free hydration kits available for North Texas outdoor workers as dangerous heat continues

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Erin Jones
Erin Jones
Raised in Richardson, Erin Jones is proud to call North Texas home. Her passion for journalism began in elementary school. For a 5th grade graduation memory book, she was asked what do you want to be when you grow up? She wrote journalist.
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As the dangerous heat continues across North Texas, doctors are treating more people for heat-related illnesses and organizations are working to protect those who spend hours working outside.  

At the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, volunteers are packing free hydration kits with water, cooling towels, handheld fans and other supplies designed to help outdoor workers stay safe in the extreme heat. 

"Last year we gave out about 800... and this year, we're probably on track to do that or more," CEO Trina Terrell-Andrews said. 

The effort, backed by the Mark Cuban Foundation and the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, began back in 2023 after the heat-related death of local USPS letter carrier Eugene Gates Jr. 

Parkland says it has already treated more than 30 patients for heat-related illnesses this year.

 "The biggest thing is obviously hydration," Parkland Health Chief of Emergency Services Dr. Jeffery Metzger said. "That's one of the big problems that we see with heat in these levels. Something people also don't think about is their electrolytes. If you're drinking more than a liter or a liter and a half of water... You need to start thinking about replacing the sodium there." 

For anyone in need, the free hydration kits are available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. Outdoor workers can pick one up with a work ID.

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