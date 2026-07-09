Mark Cuban accuses Dallas Mavericks owners of shutting him out of new arena proposal, court filing reveals

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban claims the team's new governor is shutting him out of major business decisions, including a proposal to move the team out of Downtown Dallas, a new court filing reveals.

Cuban alleges Patrick Dumont has engaged in "adversarial business practices" in his bid to move the Mavs about 10 miles north of downtown to the former site of the Valley View Mall.

The filing comes a little more than a month after the Mavs signed an option agreement to purchase approximately 104 acres, the land the former Valley View Mall sits on, part of a plan to build an arena that would open in 2031.

Cuban said his businesses were "contractually entitled to participate" in the move to the new site, which the filing describes as "a unique investment opportunity."

The filing asks a Dallas County district judge to order ADI LLC, a business entity that agreed to an option contract to purchase the Valley View site, to share information with Cuban.

The Mavs' lease at American Airlines Center expires in 2031. The team has been downtown since it debuted as an expansion franchise in 1980.

Mark Cuban's regret over selling the Mavs

The filing comes as Cuban becomes more public about his regret of selling the team to Dumont and his mother-in-law, billionaire casino mogul Miriam Adelson.

In March, Cuban made comments on a podcast, saying that selling the Mavs was the right decision at the time, but that he "made a lot of mistakes in the process."

Cuban said he had a handshake agreement to continue running basketball operations, but Dumont gave former general manager Nico Harrison full control of the basketball side.

Cuban has also shared that he found out about the controversial trade of Luka Doncic, a decision signed off by Dumont, during a phone call with Harrison.

The shocking trade backfired on the Mavericks, and Harrison was fired in November after the team's slow start to the 2025-26 season.