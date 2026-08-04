Dallas Cowboys to host two open practices in Frisco following California portion of training camp

The Dallas Cowboys will return from training camp in California soon, and fans will get two chances to see the team in action in North Texas ahead of the regular NFL season.

The team announced Tuesday it will host two open practices at the Ford Center, located at The Star in Frisco, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 26. The festivities on Aug. 25 will kick off at 5:30 p.m., featuring a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from team owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones. American Airlines is presenting the open practices, and remarks on Aug. 25, will also include a word from Griffin Gonzalez, the airline's Head of Sponsorships, Activations, and Global Charitable Initiatives.

Both open practice sessions begin at 6 p.m.

Throughout both evenings, the team said fans will be able to meet Rowdy, the mascot, and partake in interactive fan activations. For the first time ever, a post-practice tailgate and drone show will light up the sky above Tostitos Championship Plaza from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The open practice session on Aug. 26 will be broadcast live from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on TXA 21 and streamed live on the CBS Texas Stream and the team's website. CBS Sports Texas anchor Bill Jones hosts the show along with DallasCowboys.com reporters.

Both open camp sessions are free and open to the public. Doors to the Ford Center open at 4:30 p.m. on both days, while the Tostitos Championship Plaza opens at 4 p.m. for fans.

The Cowboys will face the New Orleans Saints later that week for the team's third preseason game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Central at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.