Fort Worth's interim fire chief announces retirement

Fort Worth Fire Department Interim Chief Raymond Hill is retiring after over 30 years of service, the department announced on Thursday.

After being appointed interim chief in Oct. 2025, Hill will retire on Sept. 1.

Hill joined the Fort Worth Fire Department as a firefighter in December 1994 and advanced through every rank before being named assistant chief of Educational and Logistical Services in 2018.

The department said that under Hill, average EMS response times were reduced from nearly 12.5 minutes to approximately 8.5 minutes over the past year, while maintaining the department's commitment to delivering high-quality emergency services to residents.

Fort Worth Fire Department

"Chief Hill has dedicated more than 30 years to serving the residents of Fort Worth with integrity, professionalism and unwavering commitment," said Assistant City Manager William Johnson. "His leadership during the City's transition to a fire-based EMS system has transformed emergency response and positioned the department for continued success. On behalf of the City, I want to thank Chief Hill for his extraordinary service and wish him all the best on his well-earned retirement."

Over the years, Hill oversaw a broad range of operations, including recruit and in-service training, the Office of Emergency Management, personnel health and wellness, personal protective equipment and supply, fire apparatus and vehicle services, the Fire Alarm Office and the department's SCBA shop.

"It has been an honor to serve alongside the dedicated men and women of the Fort Worth Fire Department over the past 30 years," Hill said. "Together, we've strengthened this department and achieved meaningful progress for the community we serve. I will always be proud of what we've accomplished and have every confidence the department will continue to build on that success."

The City will begin a national search for Fort Worth's next fire chief in the coming weeks.