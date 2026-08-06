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Dallas solar salesman charged in alleged loan scam fueled by identity theft, prosecutors say

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Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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A Dallas solar salesman has been indicted for allegedly using homeowners' identities and forged e-signatures to take out tens of thousands of dollars in loans, prosecutors said.

Andres Jesus Linares-Rea, 27, faces two counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft for fraudulently obtaining homeowner loans for rooftop solar systems between September 2022 and December 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a news release that Linares-Rea worked with solar engineering, procurement, and construction firms and sold systems door to door.

He allegedly submitted loan applications and signed agreements electronically without homeowners' consent, sometimes adding unauthorized co-borrowers. Raybould said Linares-Rea also told homeowners the panels were "free" because of subsidies or their financial status.

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Linares-Rea   Getty Images

In two cases, authorities said a $71,754.79 loan was funded Nov. 19, 2023, for one victim, and a $57,173.25 loan was funded March 14, 2023, for another. Raybould said Linares-Rea allegedly used both victims' signatures without authorization. In one instance, he allegedly secured a solar loan despite the homeowner repeatedly refusing the installation.

Linares-Rea faces up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count and two years for each identity theft count, prosecutors said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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