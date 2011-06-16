Political fallout from Ken Paxton's impeachment
The fallout isn't just affecting the attorney general.
The Collin County Republican Party Labor Day Picnic is underway at Bob Woodruff Park in Plano. Several speakers are expected to address the crowd, including suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton. This comes just 72 hours before his impeachment trial is set to begin.
Paxton is only the third Texas official, and second statewide, to be impeached. And the road to this point has been complicated.
The historic impeachment trial for the embattled attorney general is set to begin Sept 5.
Over the course of the past month, Paxton's team and the the Texas House members tasked with making the case against the attorney general, have gone back and forth.
We've broken down some of the rules and how it's expected to play out.
The historic impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton begins Tuesday, and it has a lot of moving parts.
We've broken down some of the rules and how it's expected to play out.
A quick look at some of the people who will play a big role when the trial begins Sept. 5.
We break down the road to impeachment for the attorney general, who the key players will be during his Senate trial and the evidence the House has released so far.
In this special edition of Eye on Politics, we break down the road to impeachment for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who the key players will be during his Senate trial and the evidence the House has released against Paxton so far.
Records, interviews with former aides and a review of thousands of legal filings show how conviction and removal from office could cost Paxton not just a job but a lifestyle
The documents come in response to claims by Paxton and his legal team that there is no evidence to support the 20 articles of impeachment against him.
Thousands of new pages related to the Ken Paxton investigation and trial was released.
Jack Fink covers the biggest political stories making headlines in this week's episode.
A lawyer for embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Republican will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial.
There's a dispute between the Texas Attorney General's office and the Texas Comptroller's Office about whether suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton should still be getting paid.
Lawyers for impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton said he is innocent and that they don't believe he will be convicted in a trial that will soon be held in the Texas Senate.
After the Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, state politicians have taken to social media in response.
We break down the road to impeachment for the attorney general, who the key players will be during his Senate trial and the evidence the House has released so far.
The historic impeachment trial for the embattled attorney general is set to begin Sept 5.
