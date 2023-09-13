Ken Paxton impeachment trial continues with Paxton's former personal assistant testifying

UPDATE 9:35 A.M.: Andrew Wicker, Paxton's former personal assistant, has been called to testify.

Wicker testified that his employment with the attorney general's office began in September 2019.

When describing his relationship with the Paxtons, Wicker said he considered the attorney general a friend who he was able to "talk like" with and Sen. Angela Paxton was "nothing but loving and caring" with him.

He also said he's just here to tell the truth and is not part of a conspiracy to go after Paxton.

#NEW Andrew Wicker, AG Ken Paxton’s Executive Aide, testifying. He says he thought of AG as a friend & said Senator Angela Paxton was loving & caring. He says AG spent most time in Austin in 2020 while Sen Paxton split time in Austin & McKinney. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/i9hfpKH6qV — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) September 13, 2023

UPDATE 9:20 A.M.: Paxton attorney Mitch Little is cross-examining Ray Chester.

Chester, an attorney with the Mitte Foundation, was the first witness on the stand Wednesday morning. The Mitte Foundation is an Austin-based nonprofit that's now run by Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte.

In 2020, Paxton asked his deputies to intervene in a lawsuit the nonprofit had filed against donor Nate Paul over alleged fraud.

UPDATE 9:05 A.M.: The prosecution has called Laura Olson, Paxton's alleged mistress, to testify.

Since witnesses need 24 hours notice before testifying, Olson isn't eligible to be called to testify until around 4 p.m. today.

At the beginning of the day, the House impeachment managers had five hours and 17 minutes remaining to present its case. Paxton's defense team still had nine hours and 57 minutes left.

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – On the sixth day of the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, senators heard from four different witnesses, including one whose name has been spoken repeatedly over the course of the past week.

The first witness called to the stand Tuesday, and the one whose testimony took most of the day, was Brandon Cammack. He's the outside counselor hired by Attorney General Paxton in 2020 to investigate real estate developer Nate Paul's claims about a raid conducted on his house and businesses.

Another revelation from Cammack's testimony Tuesday was the attorney general's use of encrypted messages.

Cammack said Paxton requested he download the Signal app and sent emails from a Proton Mail account.

After Cammack's hours-long testimony, another attorney took the stand. Joe Brown is a former U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump. He was also considered for the role of outside counsel, the role Cammack eventually got.

Watch the trial live at 9 a.m. in the player above or on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel.

MORE: