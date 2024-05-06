Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd signs multi-year contract extension

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have signed head coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year contract extension. Details of the contract were not released.

The announcement comes a day before the Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.

"We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension," said Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont. "Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise."

Kidd is in his third season as head coach of the Mavericks.

During his tenure with the team, Dallas won a playoff series in two of his first three seasons as head coach.

"I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward," said General Manager Nico Harrison. "As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he's helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach."

Kidd spent eight of his 19 seasons as a player with the team, helping take the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title.

His coaching career began in 2013 when he helmed the Brooklyn Nets for one season.