Ken Paxton impeachment trial live: Senators begin second day of deliberations

Members of the public attend the impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay / AP

UPDATE 9:50 a.m. - Jack Fink reports that Texas Senators will begin voting publicly in the Senate chamber on whether to acquit or convict suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton of impeachment at 10:30 a.m.

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Saturday morning Texas senators began deliberating for a second day in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Now that senators are back at the Capitol, they can't be on their cell phones and they can't talk to their staff. They've been instructed not to watch or read news reports about the trial and not to talk to anyone about it outside the Capitol.

They'll deliberate as long as it takes and there are no more days off until they reach a decision. If senators are still here late tomorrow night, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he may sequester them, and they may have to sleep in their offices.

Friday, Patrick instructed senators to stay until at least 8 p.m. But a few senators were spotted leaving the Capitol earlier. And the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms confirmed at 7:05 p.m. that multiple senators had left the building.

A two-thirds majority of senators are needed to convict Paxton. That's 21 votes.

If the attorney general is convicted on any one of the 16 articles he's facing in this trial, he will be removed from office. Senators may also vote to bar him from holding office in Texas in the future.

If Paxton is removed from office, the governor will appoint another attorney general, and then there will be a special election in November 2024.

The winner would serve the rest of Paxton's term through 2026, at which point there would be another election.

Paxton is only the third Texas official to be impeached.