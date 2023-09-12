Live stream: Ken Paxton impeachment trial day 6

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Day six of the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton continues Tuesday morning.

Week two of the trial began Monday morning.

On the fifth day of the trial, senators heard from four witnesses, learned more about Paxton's alleged affair and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick laid out an updated timeline.

Monday afternoon, Katherine "Missy" Cary took the stand. Cary is Paxton's former Chief of Staff. She spent more than two decades at the office before retiring in October 2020.

Cary is the first witness who gave details about the impact of Paxton's alleged affair on the attorney general's office.

The first witness called Monday was Mark Penley, who is a former top deputy of Paxton's and another whistleblower.

According to Penley, in June 2020, Paxton asked him to investigate federal authorities who had executed search warrants on Paul's home and businesses. Penley said the thought of the state investigating these authorities was "insane."

Monday morning, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told senators that both the prosecution and defense had a little more than 14 hours left to present their cases. By this math, that means both sides could run out of time by Thursday morning and senators may begin deliberating by late Thursday or Friday.

And there will be no more days off for senators.

