Weather Alert issued for North Texas Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS — Severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening and more unsettled weather is expected on Thursday.
Temperatures hit 91° Wednesday afternoon at DFW. This is the hottest day in over two months and only the second time this year with a high in the 90s.
A Weather Alert is issued for Wednesday. Temperatures are also expected to hit 90°.
It has been a very active storm season in North Texas and there is another slight risk for part of North Texas on Wednesday.
A dryline and cold front will team up to produce storms Wednesday. The greatest risk will be in the 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. window.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
More storms are expected on Thursday and a Weather Alert might be issued that day. A cold front will mean wider coverage of rain for North Texas. The severe threat on Thursday, right now, looks across our southern counties.
There will be a break from the rain and storms on Friday and Saturday. But we drop right back into a run of unsettled weather starting Mother's Day on Sunday. Rain chances stay in the forecast into the middle of next week.