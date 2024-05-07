Weather Alert issued for North Texas Wednesday

It's the first day this May without rain in North Texas

It's the first day this May without rain in North Texas

It's the first day this May without rain in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening and more unsettled weather is expected on Thursday.

Temperatures hit 91° Wednesday afternoon at DFW. This is the hottest day in over two months and only the second time this year with a high in the 90s.

A Weather Alert is issued for Wednesday. Temperatures are also expected to hit 90°.

It has been a very active storm season in North Texas and there is another slight risk for part of North Texas on Wednesday.

A dryline and cold front will team up to produce storms Wednesday. The greatest risk will be in the 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. window.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

More storms are expected on Thursday and a Weather Alert might be issued that day. A cold front will mean wider coverage of rain for North Texas. The severe threat on Thursday, right now, looks across our southern counties.

There will be a break from the rain and storms on Friday and Saturday. But we drop right back into a run of unsettled weather starting Mother's Day on Sunday. Rain chances stay in the forecast into the middle of next week.