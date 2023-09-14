Live stream: Ken Paxton impeachment trial day 8

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton continues in Austin at 9 a.m.

The seventh day of the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was marked by twists, turns and long delays.

When it was all done, senators heard from three witnesses and the House impeachment managers rested the prosecution's case.

The day started off with a major announcement: the House impeachment managers called Laura Olson, Paxton's alleged mistress, to the stand. But almost as soon as she'd been called, it was announced she wasn't eligible to be called yet.

Shortly after Patrick's surprising announcement about Olson, there was another surprise. House impeachment manager attorney Rusty Hardin finished direct questioning whistleblower Blake Brickman and accidentally rested the case without allowing the defense a chance to cross-examine Brickman.

Wednesday afternoon, Paxton's defense attorney specifically pushed back against Impeachment Article X, which alleges constitutional bribery, claiming Nate Paul provided renovations to Paxton's home in exchange for legal assistance from and access to the attorney general's office.

House impeachment managers introduced an amendment to the Senate's impeachment rules Wednesday morning. They want to make it so that if senators vote to convict Paxton on any of the charges he's facing, he'll be automatically prevented from serving in office in Texas again. Currently, a separate vote would be needed to decide that.

Senators will vote on the motion at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

