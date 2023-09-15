Closing arguments in Ken Paxton impeachment trial set to begin Friday

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Day eight of Paxton's impeachment trial was relatively quiet and drama free compared to Wednesday's twists and turns.

But for the first time, senators heard from witnesses brought forth by Paxton's defense team to challenge the articles of impeachment. After questioning four witnesses, the defense rested their case.

The defense questioned witnesses specifically about several of the articles of impeachment the attorney general is facing.

The attorney general office's HR director, Henry De La Garza, was questioned about the firing of whistleblowers. He said it was not retaliatory.

During cross-examination, Austin Kinghorn, associate deputy general for legal counsel at the attorney general's office, was pressed on who he serves in his position at the attorney general's office. He stated he serves the people of Texas and the attorney general.

Wednesday morning, House impeachment managers requested a change to the Senate's trial rules. They wanted to make it so that if Paxton is convicted, he would be automatically disqualified from serving office in Texas ever again.

