Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Day 9 brings closing arguments, no vote on articles

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Day nine of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial ended with no decision from senators on whether to acquit or convict the attorney general on any of the articles of impeachment against him.

The day started with closing arguments. During those arguments. Paxton's defense called the impeachment a sham by Republicans in Texas who don't like the attorney general.

"This is a political witch hunt," Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee said. "I would suggest to you that this trial has displayed for the country to see, a partisan fight within the Republican party...The Bush era in Texas ends today. We thought it had ended in the primary when Ken Paxton beat George P. Bush."

But during closing arguments for their side, Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican who's one of the House impeachment managers, pushed back on that.

"In voting to impeach General Ken Paxton, my dear friend, a political mentor, brother in Christ and a once-trusted advisor, this has been not just a hard vote," Leach said. "This has been one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do in my life."

Aside from the closing arguments, here are a few things that stood out Friday:

Observations from the Senate chamber

For the first time since day one, Paxton made an appearance at the trial. As senators entered the chamber, he occasionally turned around, but otherwise looked forward.

Paxton's wife, Senator Angela Paxton of McKinney, has attended the trial the whole time because she's required to be there. But she's not allowed to be in deliberations or vote.

Also in attendance—three of Paxton's former top deputies who went to the FBI about their concerns, and who were fired: David Maxwell, Blake Brickman and Ryan Vassar.

At one point, Paxton's lawyers mocked Maxwell during closing arguments.

A catch phrase

Something that has caught on this trial—a catch phrase.

Buzbee said "there are no coincidences in Austin" last week and it has since been repeated by House impeachment managers.

Representative Andrew Murr repeated the phrase more than once during closing arguments.

Rules while deliberating

While senators deliberate, they can't use their cell phones or talk to staff.

Friday, Patrick instructed senators to stay until at least 8 p.m. But a few senators were spotted leaving the Capitol earlier. And the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms confirmed at 7:05 p.m. that multiple senators had left the building.

No decision was made Friday, and senators are set to begin deliberations Saturday at 9 a.m.

Patrick has warned that if no decision is reached by Sunday, he may sequester them.

How many votes are needed to convict Paxton?

A two-thirds majority of senators are needed to convict Paxton. That's 21 votes.

If the attorney general is convicted on any one of the 16 articles he's facing in this trial, he will be removed from office. Senators may also vote to bar him from holding office in Texas in the future.

If Paxton is removed from office, the governor will appoint another attorney general, and then there will be a special election in November 2024.

The winner would serve the rest of Paxton's term through 2026, at which point there would be another election.