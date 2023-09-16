State leaders react to Paxton's acquittal in impeachment trial

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - "Attorney General, Kenneth Warren Paxton Junior, is hereby, at this moment, reinstated to office," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said following the conclusion of the historic impeachment trial of Ken Paxton.

Senators voted to acquit Paxton on all articles of impeachment, which means the suspended attorney general will be returned to office.

Senators voted to drop the other four impeachment articles against Paxton.

"Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in the state of Texas at this time and the Republican in the Senate returned him to the job of top cop," said Ann Johnson (D-Houston), vice chair of the House General Investigating Committee.

"Today, the truth prevailed," Paxton said. "The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors. I've said many times: Seek the truth! And that is what was accomplished."

My statement on today’s Senate acquittal vote: pic.twitter.com/XZrbfEB5ny — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 16, 2023

"The Speaker and his team rammed through the first impeachment of a statewide official in Texas in over 100 years while paying no attention to the precedent that the House set in every other impeachment before," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

My Statement on the Completion of Impeachment Trial:https://t.co/udBM9OaPMi#txlege pic.twitter.com/SWlDxsE6oE — Office of the Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (@LtGovTX) September 16, 2023

"The jury has spoken," said Gov. Abbott. "Attorney General Paxton received a fair trial as required by the Texas Constitution."

My statement on the Texas Senate's verdict in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton. pic.twitter.com/j5mHdxFjsF — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 16, 2023

"I'm going to call for a full audit of all taxpayer money spent by the House from the beginning of their investigation in March to the final bill they get from their lawyers," Patrick said.

"Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything."



James 1:2-4 #txlege pic.twitter.com/9IsXwOugFS — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) September 16, 2023

"Our founders expected better," said Patrick. "It should never have happened this year and hopefully, it doesn't happen again unless we address it in the Constitution."

The former president also weighed in on the acquittal on his own social media app, Truth Social.

Paxton also thanked his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton.

I love this woman. Isn’t she beautiful? pic.twitter.com/U6fw8jYRB5 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 16, 2023