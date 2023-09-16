Collin County GOP leader believes evidence presented in Ken Paxton trial doesn't support impeachment

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The leader of the Collin County Republican Party believes no news is good news for Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Collin County Republican Chairman Abraham George believes the evidence presented does not support impeachment.

He is well-connected with those who are grappling over this decision that he expects to come sometime tomorrow.

The head of the Collin County GOP says it's clear from the time senators are taking that this is not a slam dunk case.

He also said that if Paxton is acquitted, he believes the attorney general will come out of this with more political clout.

"I think he's going to come out of it stronger if he's acquitted," George said. "Why? He went through the FBI investigations, he's gone through the House hearings, the Senate hearings and all of the people who elected him, so that just makes him stronger than any other elected official in the state."

He says regardless of what happens, North Texas Republicans who supported impeachment will face stiff primary challenges come next election.