Impeachment trial of Ken Paxton continues with former deputy Attorney General Mark Penley on the stand

UPDATE 9 A.M.: A fifth witness took the stand Monday morning. Mark Penley, who is a former top deputy of Paxton's, is another whistleblower.

The morning began with a moment of silence to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. Sen. Brian Birdwell, a Republican from Granbury, led the prayer. Birdwell was in the Pentagon on 9/11 and was severely burned in the attack.

Following the prayer, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said senators could begin deliberating as soon as Thursday. They will continue until they reach a resolution and publicly vote on each article of impeachment.

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton enters its second week at the Texas Capitol Monday morning.

Week one wrapped up Friday with dramatic testimony from two former Paxton aides.

During the fourth day of testimony, senators heard from two witnesses, both whistleblowers.

Lawyers for the House Impeachment Managers haven't disclosed their next steps, but they will likely bring witnesses, including Paxton's executive assistant, to discuss the accusations of constitutional bribery against him.

Cross-examination of whistleblower and former Deputy Attorney General Ryan Vassar continued Friday morning.

On Thursday, Vassar notably became emotional when discussing being called a "rogue employee" by the attorney general.

After Vassar was excused Friday, another witness took the stand.

David Maxwell is another whistleblower. He previously served as director of law enforcement for the attorney general's office and is a former Texas Ranger.

During his testimony, Maxwell explained that he was asked to meet with Paul, who wanted the FBI and other law enforcement agencies investigated in relation to search warrants that had been executed on his business and home.

