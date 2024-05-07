The Oklahoma 9-year-old who "channeled his inner superhero" during tornado inspiring others

DICKSON, Oklahoma — It's a story that has captured the hearts of America.

CBS News Texas first shared the story of a 9-year-old boy who ran for help after a tornado hit the family vehicle in southern Oklahoma. Now, the boy and his father are sharing their story of survival.

"I am just glad they are okay," Branson Baker said about his parents, Wayne and Lindy Baker.

He's thankful his family is safe after finding themselves in the middle of an EF4 tornado on the night of April 27.

The powerful tornado first touched down in Marietta, causing incredible destruction, and then traveled about 20 miles northeast through the Baker's neighborhood in Dickson.

The Baker family was caught in the storm while they were driving to a friend's house for shelter. A tree and other debris hit their truck and caused the family to crash. Branson's parents were both badly hurt, but Branson, who was in the backseat, was miraculously okay.

"I was just telling Branson, 'Get out of the vehicle and get us some help,'" Wayne Baker recalls. "As soon as Branson steps out of the vehicle, I do not know how the door came open, and he was able to get out."

Branson says he "channeled his inner superhero," and ran as fast as he could.

"I just said, 'Don't die. I'll be right back,'" said Branson. "And there I was, right back."

Branson ran more than a mile down the road to find the nearest home. It was pitch-black. Only flashes of lightning and his faith were guiding him.

"Jesus was with me," Branson said. "He led me there."

Wayne and Lindy Baker were rushed to an Oklahoma City emergency room. Wayne Baker's back, neck, sternum, ribs, and arm were broken and he lost a pinky finger. Lindy Baker's back, neck, jaw, ribs, and right hand were broken. She also suffered a punctured lung.

"We are very glad to be here, very blessed," Wayne Baker said. "The outpour from everyone is tremendous."

Branson's fearlessness and courage is inspiring his family and others to stay strong no matter the storm.

"The good lord was on our side. He had guarded Branson and led us in the right direction," Wayne Baker said.