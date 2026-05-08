Luis Miguel Echegaray, or "LME" as he is known, is a sportswriter, reporter and analyst with deep soccer expertise. He has joined the CBS New York team as a World Cup Contributor throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He has previously worked at ESPN, SportsCenter and ESPN Deportes covering all things soccer, including being an analyst and host for ESPN FC's digital coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and major international tournaments. In 2023, his one-on-one interview with Lionel Messi after his arrival to Inter Miami was the first for ESPN and a major network in the U.S.

He has also previously hosted CBS Sports' ¡Qué Golazo! podcast and YouTube show, which he created, and served as an analyst for CBS Sports HQ.

At Sports Illustrated, LME co-hosted the premium soccer show Planet Fútbol TV and led Latino/Spanish content for the entire site, creating engaging narratives across sports and culture for Hispanic/Latino audiences. He also served as the sole Latino voice at Guardian News & Media, where he advocated for diverse representation and improved engagement with Latino communities in media. LME's work focuses on analysis, energy and passion, helping audiences better connect with the world of soccer and sports.

In 2019, LME worked with Telemundo Deportes as part of Copa America, where he co-hosted Fútbol After Dark, a recurring show previewing and recapping the 2019 Copa America and Women's World Cup action on social media.

LME is Peruvian, born to Peruvian parents and grew up in Perú but he actually was born in England. In the early 1990s, during an unbalanced and troubled time for many Peruvians, the Echegarays emigrated to the UK, where young Luis Miguel became an English Premier League fan and fell in love with Aston Villa F.C.