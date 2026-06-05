Soccer bar in Brooklyn unites World Cup fans over Mexican food

A soccer-themed bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, is bringing together World Cup fans to enjoy Mexican food from acclaimed restaurant owners, chefs and investors.

Socceria is a cantina from the team behind Taqueria Ramirez and Carnitas Ramirez.

One of the best things about soccer, the beautiful game, is how sports-loving people and food-loving people come together to create wonderful things, which is exactly what Tania Apolinar and Gio Cervantes did.

The dynamic duo teamed up with Josh Borock and John Hilmes to create the establishment.

Socceria in Brooklyn brings together World Cup fans. CBS News New York

"It is a dream for us to have a cantina concept. And when we met Josh and we started talking about this like a soccer bar, we pretty much connected the dots. It's something that goes well in Mexico," Apolinar said.

It also helps that Borock is a huge fan of the United States men's national team.

"I grew up playing soccer, so in the 70s I became a massive fan, played through high school. And then in '94, when we got the World Cup, I was able to go to a few matches," he said. "My friends all caught the bug. We became football obsessed."

CBS News New York's Luis Miguel Echegaray asked Borock if there would be any rivalry issues with the Mexican restaurant team.

"It's football for everybody. I'm a U.S. fan. They're Mexico fans. Everybody else here has a country that they love and support. It's all love in here," Borock responded.

"We want everybody to come here. So it's football that unites us all. So it's just, you know, we need that," Apolinar said.

Socceria is trying to be not just a World Cup restaurant but a place where all different people can come together.