Ahead of World Cup, New Jersey restaurant embodies Mexican culture and pride for "El Tri"

As the Mexican national team plays during the FIFA World Cup 2026, a New Jersey restaurant will become home away from home for fans.

La Fortaleza is the creation of Mexican superfan and restaurant owner Arturo Ortega. He has been in the business for more than 30 years.

The restaurant is located in several cities in the Garden State. It's a shrine to Mexico, from the culture to the food and the country's national team known as "El Tri."

"Since the beginning, my dream was to share the Mexican culture, the Mexican gastronomy, music," Ortega said.

La Fortaleza embodies Mexican pride, culture and love for the national soccer team. CBS News New York

Decorations and special memorabilia cover the restaurant

The restaurant is decked out with flags, soccer balls, signed jerseys and even the gloves of the renowned goalkeeper Jorge Campos.

Mexican memorabilia covers La Fortaleza in New Jersey. CBS News New York

There's also a golden mold of Hugo Sanchez's feet, who is arguably the greatest Mexican player of all time.

The atmosphere is incredible, with videos of fans cheering, screaming and clapping during matches.

Fans cheer as they watch the Mexico national team play at La Fortaleza. CBS News New York

"I'm very passionate"

Ortega told CBS News New York's Luis Miguel Echegaray that he's expecting customers to be very excited as Mexico opens the tournament against South Africa at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

"I'm really going to feel the game. Hopefully, Mexico wins this. Hopefully, we can get the quinto partido, please."

The famous quinto partido is the fifth match. It's the elusive objective for Mexican fans to reach the quarterfinals of a World Cup, something they have not achieved since 1986. That was the last time Azteca Stadium hosted the World Cup.

"I'm very energetic about this. I'm very passionate about soccer," Ortega said.