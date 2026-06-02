FIFA World Cup trophy draws big audience at NYC's Museum of Natural History

The FIFA World Cup trophy made its way to New York City on Tuesday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, and was joined by FIFA legend and ambassador Bastian Schweinsteiger, a World Cup winner himself.

"It is such a pleasure to be here. Who's ready for the World Cup?" Mamdani said.

The FIFA World Cup trophy was on display at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on June 2, 2026. CBS News New York

"When we lifted the trophy, the world stopped"

Schweinsteiger knows exactly what it's like to lift the trophy. He was a member of Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2014 final in Brazil.

"When we lifted the trophy, the world stopped. I must say, at that moment there is nothing better than that," Schweinsteiger said. "My dream was once in my life, maybe, to lift the trophy and it became reality, so that's why it was an unbelievable moment, an unbelievable moment."

The World Cup trophy will make its way the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Wednesday. It will be on display from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

NYC students get up close and personal with the trophy

Also in attendance were students from all over in New York City who are associated with City in the Community, a nonprofit supported by Major League Soccer's New York City FC. They were allowed to take photos with the trophy, an experience that they said was truly unforgettable.

"It's just so cool seeing it here in person because, like, I grew up loving soccer, and I told my dad about it, and he was like, he was so jealous," Naheed Herrera said.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, can I just touch it? Can I touch it?'" Zahra Tanhaa Kaabuli said.

Both said if they had been granted permission to touch the trophy they would have celebrated the moment and dedicated it to New York City.