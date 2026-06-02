Brazilian restaurant in Newark, N.J. to transform into "mini stadium" for World Cup

A Brazilian restaurant in New Jersey is gearing up to host hundreds of fans per game during its World Cup watch parties, where the atmosphere will be through the roof.

Not many nations cause more entertainment than Brazil, who are five-time World Cup champions. As the team prepares for their debut at MetLife Stadium against Morocco on Saturday, Brazilians in the Ironbound district of Newark can't contain their excitement.

CBS News New York's Luis Miguel Echegaray visited a Boi Na Brasa steakhouse, which has been a staple in the community since 1995.

"It's kind of like our identity, our passion"

"We're super excited. We're kind of treating this as a national holiday for us. Preparations are on full blast," Manager Kalani Mubarak said.

The restaurant has two locations, each with its own watch parties. Mubarak said one restaurant features big screens playing the game while the other will host up to 1,500 fans per game.

"It's an open-air environment. It's in our parking lot that we transform kind of into our mini stadium," he said.

Videos from former watch parties show massive crowds of people decked out in Brazil merchandise while cheering and screaming for their beloved team.

Brazil fans pack Boi Na Brasa in Newark, New Jersey, during a watch party. CBS News New York

"It's kind of like our identity, our passion. As you walk up and down the streets, on regular weekdays, you see them, wearing their jerseys, their scarves, their hats, they represent, and it brings them all closer together. And it shows, like, who we really are," Mubarak said.

"Hopefully they will come here and celebrate"



Mubarak said fans are a little anxious because Brazil hasn't won the cup in more than 20 years, but spirits are high.

"I know we have plenty of players and plenty of talent that can do the job just as well," he said. "So I think we will be just fine for the World Cup. And then hopefully they will come here and celebrate, and we'll eat barbecue together."

Fans will be looking to Neymar Jr., one of the team's biggest players in modern history. He's playing at his fourth World Cup.

"I think Neymar will be important for the locker room, for his expertise. He's a leader in that locker room," Mubarak said.

He said Neymar and the team are more than welcome to come to either location to enjoy some good food.



"I'll even pick them up," Mubarak joked.

It will be a big day for Brazil, and this neighborhood in Newark is hoping it will end in celebration.