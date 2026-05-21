NYC Mayor Mamdani secures $50 World Cup tickets to be distributed through lottery

A limited number of affordable tickets to the FIFA World Cup will be available for New Yorkers through a lottery.

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer confirmed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured 1,000 tickets for residents. They will cost $50, and winners will also get free round-trip bus tickets.

Mamdani is expected to announce the details at a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Tri-State Area is gearing up to host eight games, including the final in July at MetLife Stadium, which is being referred to as New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Tickets on FIFA's official resale marketplace are going for hundreds. The cheapest tickets on resale markets across all World Cup group stage games were $553, according to the ticket analytics firm TicketData. The cheapest available ticket for the final was $7,734.

Fans also have to dish out money for transportation costs. Round-trip tickets on NJ Transit cost $98 while bus tickets from Manhattan cost $20. These two prices are down from the original amounts of $150 and $80, respectively. Mamdani also recently announced the NYC Ferry will have additional service for games.