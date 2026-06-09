Nordic bar in NYC pumped as Norway returns to World Cup for first time in over 25 years

The Norwegian national team, which is showing big promise in the World Cup, has a small but devoted fan base in New York City.

A Nordic bar in Soho called KABIN is preparing to host Norway's loyal fans as they return to the tournament for the first time since 1998.

"We have that flag extra high"

Kristine Gutierrez, the general manager and a fan, said everyone is very excited.

"We are Norwegians, so we wave that flag extra high," she said. "Watching the World Cup is about bringing all your friends and doing something together, and getting wild and letting loose and making friends from strangers."

Videos from previous watch parties at the bar show fans cheering and clapping while the Norwegian flags fly above them. Even the outside area of the bar was packed with fans.

A Nordic bar in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood is getting ready to host fans for the World Cup. CBS News New York

Who to look out for on the national team

The player many are looking towards is Erling Haaland, one of the best players in the game. He has led the team to the tournament, which will be his first World Cup.

"We can go all the way," Gutierrez said. "I am going to be a foolish dreamer because foolish dreamers are the ones who sometimes get things done. We can go all the way."

The bar is hosting its first watch party for Sweden as they take on Tunisia on Sunday night.

Norway will be playing at MetLife Stadium, which was renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament, on June 22 against Senegal.