Fans flock to NYC exhibit showcasing iconic World Cup winning jerseys from Mbappe and more

The World Cup has taken over New York City, but it's not just about the soccer out on the pitch. For many fans, it's about wearing the jersey and feeling honored to represent their country on the biggest stage.

"It's a dream because I'm traveling with my friends to realize a dream, and see Brazil in the World Cup. It's amazing," one fan said at the exhibit.

England fan Danny Hirst said it gives him extra pride to wear the kit after spending 24 years in the British Army.

"We are just very proud English people, and we want nothing more than to have another star onto our badge," Hirst said.

Every time a nation wins the World Cup, it gets to add a star above the crest on its jersey.

An exhibit from MATCHWORNSHIRTS has been bringing that love of jerseys to New York City. It has dozens of some of the most famous jerseys in history, providing a physical memory of the passion expressed by players and fans.

Fans flocked to the exhibit, winning jerseys like Mbappe's 2018 World Cup France kit and the Portugal kit of iconic player Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo, just the best. The best player," Portugal fan Ranato said.

Blaise Matuidi, a member of the winning French squad from 2018, said that there is a unique feeling to having a collection of jerseys.

"When you see a lot of the jerseys here, you have the memories, that's not something you don't find everywhere," Matuidi said.

While the fans can't wear the jerseys on display, they can purchase replicas in the gift shop. They said that it gives them the same sense of pride.