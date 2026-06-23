FIFA Men's World Cup history on display at NYC museum, showcasing historic objects from legends

As soccer fans continue to enjoy the magic of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, fans in New York City can revel in the history of the tournament at the FIFA museum in Midtown.

The "Legacies of Champions" exhibition at Rockefeller Center, which is open until July 19, celebrates the tradition of the men's World Cup.

There are some amazing artifacts on display, including the best copy of the Jules Rimet Trophy. The original was stolen back in 1983 and has never been found.

The best copy of the Jules Rimet Trophy is on display at the FIFA Museum in New York City. CBS News New York

"The main purpose of the FIFA museum is sharing the magic of football with the entire world," said the museum's Managing Director, Marco Fazzone.

The collection includes other World Cup kits and memorabilia, dating back to the first-ever tournament in 1930 in Uruguay.

The FIFA Museum's "Legacy of Champions" exhibit is home to a number of historic pieces of memorabilia. CBS News New York

FIFA President Gianni Infantino admired the items at the opening on June 11.

"When we look at those jerseys, and at the different other elements of this exhibition, we feel something special," he said.

Gianni was joined by former players, including World Cup winner Marco Materazzi and other Italian legends such as Roberto Baggio and Christian Vieri, to celebrate the exhibit.

"Everyone is crazy about football. The whole world loves football. And the FIFA tournament is the best tournament in the world because you have the whole world playing, the whole world watching you," Vieri said.

"I think we have an amazing history that we can go through with our visitors," said Fazzone. "An amazing history that hopefully will continue for years."

There's no doubt that when fans leave this museum, they'll be left with so much nostalgia that they will just want to come back.