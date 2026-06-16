World Cup game between France and Senegal has fans in NYC amped up

The Senegalese community in Harlem is getting ready to watch their beloved team play against France in the World Cup on Tuesday.

When it comes to the beautiful game, African nations have some of the most passionate fans in the world. Senegal is without a doubt one of them.

Even Mayor Zohran Mamdani is excited for them.

"We know that if any of the teams are coming to this World Cup with a point to prove from the African continent, we know the Lions of Teranga are right up there. And I've been told this many times, [but] I have no idea what it means, but 'Senegal Rekk,'" he said.

It means "only Senegal."

An attendee holds a "Go Senegal" sign during a watch party for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Manhattan. Heather Khalifa / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"That's our DNA"

The owner of Ponty Bistro, an African and French restaurant in Harlem, said the Senegalese community is obsessed with the sport.

"We are crazy about football, I mean that's that's our blood. That's our DNA," said chef Cisse Elhadji.

He said he thinks soccer is the only game kids in Africa grow up playing.

"You start at 2 years old when your grandpa or your uncle will buy you your first ball to play," Elhadji said.

"We will go to the final"

Senegal's first match is even more notable because it's against a favorite and historical rival, France. Senegal beat them back in 2002.

Omar Daf and Ferdinand Coly of Senegal celebrate the victory during the match against France at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2002. Dale MacMillan / Soccrates / Getty Images / Soccrates Images

"We're going to beat them again," said Cheikh Ali, Elhadji's business partner. "We will go to the final."

He has high hopes as no African team has ever been to the final. The passion runs deep with Senegalese fans, and Tuesday's match will be huge for fans all over the world, including the city.

The game is set for 3 p.m. at New York New Jersey Stadium.