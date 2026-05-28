World Cup fever is creating a financial boom for a NYC soccer shop. Here are the popular items.

As the World Cup gets closer and closer, nobody is more excited than the staff at Classic Football Shirts New York in Lower Manhattan, a store that literally has something for everyone.

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches during the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, including the final.

USMNT, Brazil jerseys flying off the shelves

Without question, every last one of the 82,000-plus fans that pack the stadium will be wearing the colors of their favorite nation.

"Everyone who comes in is looking for like the new World Cup shirts. For example, the USA home shirts that we have already are just completely sold out, already sold out," assistant manager Ronaldo Ayala told CBS News New York's Luis Miguel Echegaray.

And he wasn't kidding. Just a few minutes after CBS News New York entered the SoHo store, young U.S. Men's National Team supporters were looking to buy the jersey in an effort to do everything they could to support the team.

"I think if they could get out of the group stage, which would be wonderful, I think that ... I hope they go all the way up, but I'd say maybe quarterfinals," student Arlo Lyon-Sereno said.

Read more: Ticket prices lowered for NJ Transit, NYC bus going to World Cup games

But it's not just about the USMNT people are excited about.

"I think, right now, France international shirts as well. The away [shirt] because they're ... it's like inspired by like the Statue of Liberty colors, which is pretty cool," Ayala said.

Another very popular nation in the city is five-time World Cup champion Brazil.

"So last summer for the Club World Cup, we were constantly hit, like hit, like Brazilians were here the whole time. They took over New York City. So if that happened in the Club World Cup, the World Cup is going to be 10 times worse because, you know, foot traffic is going to be constant," Ayala said.

Speaking of Brazilians, student Jonathan Souza said he is very excited about his team, especially since the first Brazil match is at MetLife Stadium, a Group C matchup against Morocco on June 13.

"Very excited, yeah. All my friends are talking about it. You don't ... I don't know the next time [the World Cup] will happen here in the U.S., so it could be like a one lifetime thing I could experience. So, yeah, it's probably impactful for all of us," Souza said.

"You're part of a community when you get that shirt"

Ultimately, wearing a shirt is about feeling connected to the team you support at the World Cup.

"So, honestly, we love to see the jerseys out there and just out in this spot in the wild, but, yeah, I just feel like you're like, you're part of a community when you get that shirt, you know?" Ayala said.

Echegaray couldn't leave the store without buying something, so naturally he went overboard, grabbing jerseys for England, France, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and, of course, the U.S.