Mayor Zohran Mamdani touts $26 meals at local eateries throughout NYC for World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins in just one week.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a huge fan of the beautiful game, and also loves the connection it has with food.

Shining a spotlight on local eateries during the World Cup

CBS News New York's Luis Miguel-Echegaray sat down with Mamdani at Tacos Don Jose in Queens to discuss Mamdani's initiative for local restaurants during the World Cup.

They discussed the "Five Borough Winners Special" program, in which participating restaurants across New York City will offer $26 drink and meal specials throughout the tournament.

"You know, the idea behind this is, how do we make this a summer for the entire city to remember and to celebrate? We want people who are coming to New York City for the first time, or for the 10th time, to have a chance to explore the beauty and the breadth of the city. And so there are 488 restaurants and counting who have signed up for a 26 for 26 deal, where for $26, you'll get a full meal in honor of the World Cup of 2026," Mamdani said.

Neighborhood Passport program will encourage exploring NYC

NYC.gov

There's also the NYC Neighborhood Passport program. It includes a kind of scavenger hunt, encouraging people to explore immigrant communities across the city to gather stamps from community organizations. Passports can be picked up at New York City libraries and select other locations.

"It's all too easy to overlook these kinds of businesses in these moments where the world's eyes are on you," Mamdani said. "This is a summer of exploration, and we want these businesses to be at the forefront of it."

Will Mamdani go to a World Cup match himself?

So is Mamdani planning on attending any of the World Cup matches?

"I'm still trying to figure that out for myself. But if I do go, I'd want to be with the people. You know, there's no better way to enjoy it. And the feeling in this city right now, between the Knicks and the World Cup, the entire city is alive with excitement," the mayor said.

"If there was a World Cup of food, by the way, who would win?" LME asked Mamdani.

"Well, first of all, India would have actually qualified," Mamdani said.

"And Peru," LME pointed out.

"And Peru," Mamdani said. "You have to have Mexico there, you'd have India there, Japan, who are anyway a great team."