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New Jersey's Argentina fan base is hoping for back-to-back World Cup wins

By
Luis Miguel Echegaray
Luis Miguel Echegaray
Luis Miguel Echegaray, or "LME" as he is known, is a sportswriter, reporter and analyst with deep soccer expertise. He has joined the CBS New York team as a World Cup Contributor throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Luis Miguel Echegaray

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Argentina is looking to do something that has only been achieved by two nations in the history of the World Cup -- to win back-to-back tournaments -- but it won't be easy. 

For Pablo Choripan, the owner of an Argentine BBQ restaurant in Hackensack, New Jersey, this is the dream.

Hackensack restaurant serves as home for fan base

Choripan, who immigrated to the United States as a kid, loves his national team. His restaurant, called Choripan, is a shrine to the three-time World Cup champions. 

Jerseys, pictures of players and other fan merchandise line the walls inside. There's also an enormous picture of Lionel Messi outside the restaurant. 

"I wanted to give it as close as it can be as Argentina," Choripan said. 

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Choripan in Hackensack serves as a home for the Argentina fan base in New Jersey.  CBS News New York

Videos from previous watch parties show New Jersey Argentina fans jumping up and down, waving flags and cheering for their beloved team.

"Nothing is impossible" 

To try and win the World Cup for a second straight time is very difficult. But it could happen again.  

"Argentina still has a good squad. Messi's a little older, but I think it's possible. Nothing is impossible in life," he said.

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A parking garage with a billboard featuring Argentina's Lionel Messi, next to the New York New Jersey Stadium. TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images

This could be Messi's final dance, making the tournament mean that much more. 

"You know, I think the guy is just incredible," Choripan said. "I think that for every Argentinian it's going to be, you know, emotional because it will probably be the last few games we'll see Messi with the national team."

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