Latest atmospheric river storm begins hitting Bay Area; Flooding, mudslides, damaging winds expected
Rain was falling early Wednesday morning as the leading edge of another atmospheric river storm began hitting the Bay Area and Northern California, which is expected to bring widespread flooding, mudslides and damaging winds.
The rain is expected to be so heavy that the National Weather Service says it's entirely possible that human lives will be lost during the storm.
A Flood Watch was in effect for the entire Bay Area Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, with widespread flooding, multiple mudslides, impassable roads and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. A Coastal Flood Advisory was also in effect for the North Bay coast and the Peninsula, where flooding of coastal parking lots, parks, and roads is expected.
In addition, A High Wind Warning was in effect for the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast. Damaging gusts are expected with downed trees and power outages anticipated.
The early Wednesday rain will gradually dissipate ahead of a second round of heavy rain expected Wednesday late afternoon, accompanied by strong, damaging winds. The weather service said a few strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night.
School districts to close Thursday in wake of atmospheric river storm
Several Bay Area school districts announced closures because of the latest atmospheric river storm enveloping the Bay Area.
The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday late afternoon/evening, bringing with it flooding, mudslides and damaging winds, prompting the school districts to close campuses on Thursday.
Thursday school closures:
South San Francisco Unified School District
San Mateo Union High School District
Pacifica School District
Redwood City - Summit Preparatory Charter High School
Storm prep: Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area
Here is a list of where to get sandbags in every Bay Area county. Remember to bring a shovel just in case. Sandbags should be free with proof of residency in each city.
Bay Area cities declare local emergencies ahead of latest atmospheric river storm
The cities of San Jose and Danville, as well as San Mateo County, have each proclaimed a local emergency in response to the latest atmospheric river storm hitting the region Wednesday.
San José Mayor Matt Mahan said the city was coordinating with Valley Water, the National Weather Service and the County to prepare and scale operations to deal with the coming storms. The proclamation provides emergency powers to the city of San Jose needed to respond to the storm events.
In addition, the city issued an evacuation order to people living within or along waterways.
Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm
Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.
The City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate.
"If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.