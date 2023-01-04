Major storm prompts school closures in San Mateo County on Thursday

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Several school districts on the Peninsula announced that campuses would be closed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to the major atmospheric river storm slamming the Bay Area.

School districts announcing closures include the Cabrillo Unified School District serving coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach.

"Because of flooding, road closures, and tree fall caused by heavy rains and wind, CUSD will cancel classes and close schools Thursday 1/5/2023," the district said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Redwood City School District issued a statement that all 12 campuses would be closed Thursday, along with afterschool programs and services.

"RCSD will continue to monitor the weather and staff will assess all facilities. The District will communicate with all families and employees should there be changes for the scheduled Friday return," the district said.

In the La Honda / Pescadero School District, officials said that Pescadero Elementary and Pescadero Middle High School campuses would be open. La Honda Elementary will be closed Thursday, but La Honda students will be allowed to report to Pescadero Elementary. Meanwhile, La Honda and Pescadero preschools would be closed and no district transportation would be provided for any site.

List of Closed School Districts (Source: San Mateo County Office of Education)

• Cabrillo Unified School District

• Hillsborough City School District

• Millbrae Elementary School District

• Pacifica Unified School District

• Portola Valley Elementary School District

• San Bruno Park Elementary School District

• Redwood City Elementary School District

• San Mateo Union High School District

• San Mateo-Foster City School District

• South San Francisco Unified School District

• Woodside Elementary School District

Other school districts in San Mateo County are in the midst of winter break, with classes slated to resume on January 9.