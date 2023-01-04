Richmond homes near sea cliff evacuated due to mudslide

RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) – Residents of 15 homes in Richmond voluntarily evacuated Tuesday night and Wednesday after the hillside above the Seacliff development began showing signs of mudslides.

Mayor Tom Butt said in his e-forum newsletter Wednesday that arrangements were made for residents without places to go to stay in an Emeryville hotel. Butt said Seacliff Drive was closed between Seacliff Way and Canal Boulevard, while Seaview Drive and Seacliff Way from Seacliff Drive to Admiralty Way were also closed.

Butt said a geologist was on site Wednesday morning, as well as a local contractor working on mitigating the damage.

Richmond Police Sgt. Donald Patchin said there's no estimate as to when people can get back to their homes.

"It's just a waiting game right now, with this atmospheric river coming in over the next few days," Patchin said.