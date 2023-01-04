Alameda County officials advise Niles Canyon area residents to evacuate

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- Officials in Alameda County are advising some residents in the area of Niles Canyon to leave their homes due to the threat presented by the heavy rainfall expected into Thursday.

Niles Canyon Road closure. CBS

While it was not an official evacuation order, the Alameda County Office of Emergency Services posted the advisory on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m., saying that people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and on Niles Canyon Road should leave their residences before the heavier rain from the incoming storm arrives.

This is an AC Alert from Alameda County. Due to the storms, saturated soils and current runoff, the County of Alameda highly recommends you leave your residence if you live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and on Niles Canyon Road in advance of these storms. — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) January 4, 2023

Niles Canyon Road has been closed for several days at Mission Boulevard due to flooding and mudslides.

Last Friday, CHP issued the severe traffic alert regarding the closure shortly before 12 p.m., saying the landslide on Niles Canyon Road -- also known State Highway 84 -- was closed in both eastbound and westbound directions west of Palomares Road. All lanes are blocked.

An image shared by Caltrans showed mud and debris including logs on the roadway. It was reopened by Friday evening