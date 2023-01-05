Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated

The pier at Seacliff is broken after a bomb cyclone hit the Bay Area Wednesday. Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.

City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos.

"Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful near any bodies of water as we still have high wind advisories, and there could be dangerous conditions," city officials added.

Santa Cruz County tweeted pictures Thursday morning of the damage caused by the storm, which showed a chunk of one pier having fallen into the ocean.

The storm has caused significant damage throughout the county and along the coast, including heavy damage to piers in Capitola and Seacliff. High tide and large surf is a dangerous combination - avoid the coast. pic.twitter.com/XiyuJBQUFB — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) January 5, 2023

Another resident tweeted footage of the Capitola wharf.

I’m crying for Capitola 😪 the Wharf is heavily damaged. The Village is completely shut down, but am hearing of damage there pic.twitter.com/ZaLKW1xZBH — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) January 5, 2023

KION 46 noted that a tidal surge was issued along Beach Dr., Las Olas Dr. and Potbelly Beach Dr by the county.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted updates on Capitola and Aptos, noting both areas saw flooding around their beaches.

🚨 Aptos - we’re experiencing coastal flooding along the coastal roads. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uVANMQY52M — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023

🚨 Numerous closures 🚧 in place today, due to high tidal surge. Here’s a view w/ @CapitolaPolice at the Stockton Ave bridge over Soquel Creek. Please exercise extreme caution near the ocean 🌊 today. pic.twitter.com/og5tFdAGhs — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023

According to the county, residents should avoid all bodies of water while coastal areas are under a flood warning by the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple road closures also went into effect throughout Santa Cruz County due to flooding. To learn more about road closures, visit the county website.

Residents can use zonehaven.com to find out if they are in an evacuation area.