Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.
City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos.
"Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful near any bodies of water as we still have high wind advisories, and there could be dangerous conditions," city officials added.
Santa Cruz County tweeted pictures Thursday morning of the damage caused by the storm, which showed a chunk of one pier having fallen into the ocean.
Another resident tweeted footage of the Capitola wharf.
KION 46 noted that a tidal surge was issued along Beach Dr., Las Olas Dr. and Potbelly Beach Dr by the county.
The California Highway Patrol tweeted updates on Capitola and Aptos, noting both areas saw flooding around their beaches.
According to the county, residents should avoid all bodies of water while coastal areas are under a flood warning by the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple road closures also went into effect throughout Santa Cruz County due to flooding. To learn more about road closures, visit the county website.
Residents can use zonehaven.com to find out if they are in an evacuation area.
for more features.