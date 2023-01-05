Downed tree in Burlingame blocks Caltrain service between Millbrae, Hillsdale stations

BURLINGAME -- A large tree fell on overhead wires in Burlingame Thursday morning, blocking Caltrain service on the Peninsula.

Caltrain reported at 4:30 a.m. the tree was down at North Lane and was blocking the northbound and southbound Caltrain railroad tracks in the vicinity of Burlingame Avenue station. No train service was available between the Hillsdale and Millbrae stations while crews removed the tree and repaired the wires.

Please be aware #Caltrain is currently experiencing delays due to earlier incident. See thread for further information. Travel safely everyone. https://t.co/zkHPE1NfzV pic.twitter.com/QyRR9QTsCn — Caltrain (@Caltrain) January 5, 2023

Caltrain said train service would operate every 30 minutes out of San Francisco and from Tamien Station in San Jose, with all trains making local stops

SamTrans was provided bus service to passengers between the Hillsdale and Millbrae stations on the ECR Route along El Camino Real.

Thursday morning's trains were seeing delays of between 10 to 25 minutes.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the California Drive and North Lane railroad crossing will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice.