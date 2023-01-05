Evacuation warnings for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin

GILROY – Officials in Santa Clara County issued evacuation warnings late Wednesday night for two watershed areas in the far southern part of the county.

In a written statement, officials urged residents living near the Uvas Reservoir and the Pacheco Pass River Basin, citing concerns about the weather and risks to the general public and property in the wake of multiple storms in short succession.

"These unusual rain levels have created impacts that include soils near or at their saturation point; creeks, streams, and rivers reaching or exceeding flood stage; and low-lying areas experiencing flooding, including road crossings. There is also an increased risk of rocks and sediments dislodging from the hillsides," officials said.

Officials said the Pacheco Pass River Basin areas facing evacuation include El Toro road south of Highway 152 to Bloomfield Avenue, along with Lovers Lane between Shore Road and Highway 152.

Meanwhile, Uvas Reservoir watershed residents under the order include the following:

• South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park

• South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Rd.

• South of Lions Peak

• South of Day Road and Geri Lane

• Watsonville and Hwy. 152

Additional flood safety information can be found by visiting preparescc.org/flood.