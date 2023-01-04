Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information
Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.
The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.
Evacuation map: Search your address
Check storm/emergency information, maps in your county
- Alameda County
- Contra Costa County
- Marin County
- Monterey County
- Napa County
- Santa Cruz County
- San Francisco County
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County
- Sonoma County
- Solano County
