Storm Prep: Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Wednesday for the entire San Francisco Bay Area as an atmospheric river is expected to bring massive flooding to the area this week.
The rain is expected to be so heavy that the NWS says it's entirely possible that human lives will be lost during the storm.
Residents looking to hunker down and wait for the storm to end will want to load up on sandbags if possible. Here is a list of where to get sandbags in every Bay Area county. Remember to bring a shovel just in case**Sandbags should be free with proof of residency in each city.**
SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco's distribution of sandbags is currently on hold while they replenish supplies, according to the city's department of public works. Check the public works website for updates.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Several cities in Alameda County are providing sandbags to their residents, while those living in unincorporated areas of the county can obtain sandbags from Alameda County Public Works Agency at 4825 Gleason Drive in Dublin.
Castro Valley: Sandbags are available from the fire stations at these addresses:
20336 San Miguel Avenue
19780 Cull Canyon Road
Dublin: Sandbags are available from City of Dublin Corporation Yard, located at 5709 Scarlett Court.
Hayward: Sandbags are available at the Hayward Animal Shelter at 16 Barnes Court.
Livermore: Sandbags are available at: (bring your own shovel)
Maintenance service center, at 3500 Robertson Park Road
Fire Station 6, at 4550 East Ave.
Fire Station 8 at 5750 Scenic Ave.
Zone 7 Water Agency at 100 North Canyons Parkway (pre-filled sandbags are available and there's a limit of six bags per household)
Oakland: Sandbags are available for limit times (check website) at these locations:
Municipal Service Center, 7101 Edgewater Drive
Drainage Services Facility, 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road
Pleasanton -- out of sandbags as of Tuesday afternoon.
CONTRA COSTA
Sandbags are available at these locations from the county's department of public works:
Ambrose, 3105 Willow Pass Rd, Bay Point
Byron Airport, 500 Eagle Court, Byron
County Public Works, 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez
El Cerrito Recycling Center, 7501 Schmidt Lane, El Cerrito
Howe Homestead, 2950 Walnut Blvd., Walnut Creek
Knightsen Farm Bureau, 3020 Second Street, Knightsen
Moraga-Orinda Fire District Fire Station No. 43, 20 Via Las Cruces, Orinda
Fire Station No. 44, 295 Orchard Road, Orinda
West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond
MARIN COUNTY
Sandbags are available here, according to the county website:
Belvedere Public Works, 450 San Rafael Avenue, Belvedere
Bolinas Fire Department, 100 Mesa Rd, Bolinas
Kentfield Fire, 1004 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Kentfield,
College of Marin parking lot #15 - enter driveway between 139 & 145 Kent Ave
Novato Public Works, 550 Davidson St, Novato
Ross Public Works, 31 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Ross
San Anselmo Public Works -- on Sunny Hills Drive, in the parking lot adjacent to the tennis courts.
San Rafael Public Works, 111 Morphew Street, San Rafael
Terra Linda Community Center, 670 Del Ganado Rd, San Rafael
Menzies Parking Lot, 1428 Mission Ave, San Rafael
Sausalito Corp Yard, 530 Nevada St, Sausalito
Stinson Beach Fire Station #2, 100 Calle Del Arroyo
Tiburon, outside Blackie's Pasture gravel lot
Point Reyes Station, 4th & B St, Point Reyes
Tomales, 599 Dillon Beach Rd, Tomales
Marin County Fire Department, 33 Castlerock Ave, Woodacre
NAPA COUNTY
Sandbags are available from all of these locations. PUC Public Safety Residents can also contact the cities of American Canyon, Napa, St. Helena, and Calistoga, and Town of Yountville for sandbag locations and availability.
Napa River Reclamation District Facility 1501 Milton Rd., Napa
Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 16 5900 Dry Creek Road, Napa
Circle Oaks Community Water District, End of Circle Oaks Drive, Circle Oaks
Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station, 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, Napa
St Helena Calif Dept. Forestry Station, 3535 N. St Helena Hwy., Calistoga
Angwin Fire (Volunteer Dept.) Station #18, 275 College Ave., Angwin
American Canyon City Hall , 4381 Broadway St, American Canyon
American Canyon Corp Yard, 205 Wetlands Edge Rd, American Canyon
Napa City Hall, 770 Jackson St., Napa
Calistoga Public Works, 414 Washington St, Calistoga (NOTE: Sandbags and sand are in different locations. Check the website for times)
Calistoga Police Department, 1235 Washington St, Calistoga
Calistoga Little League Field, 414 Washington St., Calistoga
St. Helena, parking lot at the end of Adams Street, and parking lot at Crane Park between the tennis courts and the primary school.
Yountville Community Park, Corner of Washington & Jackson Street, Yountville
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Sandbags are available in multiple cities there. Check the county website for more information.
Daly City Public Works, 798 Niantic Avenue, Daly City
East Palo Alto Corp Yard, 150 Tara Rd, East Palo Alto
Menlo Park's Burgess Park
Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77, 1467 Chilco Street, Menlo Park
San Carlos, 1000 Bransten Road, San Carlos
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
The Santa Clara Valley Water District is making sand bags available in several cities.
Alviso 5030 N 1st St., located behind George Mayne Elementary School, entrance on Wilson Way behind school
Palo Alto: 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal
San Jose City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95122
Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123
El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road, Morgan Hill
SOLANO COUNTY
Solano County is providing free sandbags at several locations.
CORDELIA FIRE DISTRICT
Corner of Rockville Rd and Suisun Valley Road
DIXON FIRE DISTRICT and CITY OF DIXON
Sand bags are located at 205 Ford Way Sand is located at old Ace Hardware (N. Jackson and West A Street)
MONTEZUMA FIRE DISTRICT
Jericho Dredging located at 1285 Collinsville Road
SUISUN FIRE DISTRICT
4965 Clayton Road
VACAVILLE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
4315 Cantelow Road (English Hills Station) *for unincorporated residents of Vacaville*
CITY OF BENICIA
Corporation Yard located at 2400 East Second Street East E Street parking lot (across the street from Benicia Yacht Club)
CITY OF FAIRFIELD
Public Works Corporation Yard - 420 Gregory Street, (Mon-Thurs. 7:30 am-4:30 pm) *empty sandbags Southeast corner of parking lot at Allen Witt Park (Enter at Woolner) sand only Corner of Pittman and Cordelia roads (inside unlocked fenced area) sand only ***all locations have a 10 bag limit - self serve bring own shovel
CITY OF RIO VISTA
1 Main Street Firehouse -350 Main Street sand bags only
CITY OF SUISUN
701 Civic Center Blvd, behind police department
CITY OF VACAVILLE
**Only active in the event of a flooding**
Irene Larson Park, 1800 Alamo Drive (please bring proof of residence and shovel) Various city locations may be made available if flooding occurs.
CITY OF VALLEJO
Sandbags located west end of street at Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District, 450 Ryder Street To report flooding, call 644-8949 at any time. For more info, visit www.vallejowastewater.org
SONOMA COUNTY
Sonoma County is providing sandbags at several locations.
Santa Rosa Municipal Services Center North, 55 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa
Sandbag station, end of Hopper Street, Petaluma
Depot Park, 270 First St. W., Sonoma
Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg
Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main Street, Monte Rio
Forestville Fire Department: 6554 Mirabel Road, Forestville
Sebastopol Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Sebastapol
Friedman's Home Improvement is also offering up to 20 free sandbags to residents at its locations in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma. Check the store's website for details.
