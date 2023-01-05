Atmospheric River: Strong storm winds topple gas station in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – High winds from the major storm that passed through the Bay Area Wednesday evening caused the canopy of a gas station in South San Francisco to collapse.

The collapse took place at the Valero station located Callan Boulevard and King Drive. Several fuel pumps were damaged as a result.

A witness told KPIX that the structure started swaying back and forth shortly before 5 p.m. The witness said the gas station manager taped off the area in response.

Scene of a canopy collapse at the Valero gas station on Callan and King in South San Francisco on January 4, 2023. Kenny Choi / CBS

About 20 minutes later, the canopy collapsed. There are no immediate reports of injuries from the collapse.

Another witness said power was out at the gas station and that the station had been closed for much of the day.

KPIX has reached out to the station manager for comment.