Santa Cruz County declares emergency as storm damage estimate passes $10 million

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Cruz County declared a local emergency Tuesday in response to the ongoing winter storms hitting the region, which had already caused millions in damage before the atmospheric river hit later that week.

Damage from storms last Friday and Saturday caused an estimated $10 million in damage, according to a press release from county administrative officer Carlos Palacios. That number is expected to grow as damage from those storms is assessed and as the county prepares for more damage from storms hitting the Central Coast Wednesday and Thursday.

The storms last week caused widespread flooding, mudslides and infrastructure damage, county officials said. Roadways failed on Glenwood Drive, Granite Creek Road and Highland Way, and Soquel Village experienced heavy flooding, as did Corralitos Creek and Salsipuedes Creek.

The National Weather Service has forecast as much as 4 inches of rain on Wednesday in Santa Cruz, and up to 2 more inches on Thursday along with winds with gusts as high as 37 mph on Wednesday.

The disaster declaration will allow the county to seek emergency funding from the state. It is expected to be ratified by the Board of Supervisors at its meeting next week, according to the county.