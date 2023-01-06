Crews respond quickly to reports of storm-damaged boats in Bodega Bay, Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY – Emergency crews in Sonoma County responded to two incidents Thursday involving boats damaged by the massive atmospheric river storm that struck the Bay Area.

Around 11:30 a.m., California State Parks alerted the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office about a sailboat at Bodega Harbor had run aground and was stuck on the rocks near Port Bodega. An investigation determined that the boat became dislodged from its anchor due to weather and sea conditions.

A deputy with the Marine Unit went into the water to check the boat's hull and found it was leaking fuel and chemicals into the water. Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with the Sonoma County Fire District responded to the scene and placed an oil / chemical boom to contain the fuel and chemicals.

Deputies said Thursday that the owner of the vessel is working with the Marine Unit on a plan to retrieve the boat within 24 hours.

(L-R) A sailboat that ran around at Bodega Harbor and a boat that took on water at the Petaluma Harbor following a major atmospheric river storm, January 5, 2023. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office / Petaluma Fire Department

Around the same time of the first incident, fire crews in Petaluma responded to a vessel that was taking on water at the Petaluma Marina.

When crews arrived, they determined that the boat was taking on water due to weather conditions and was sinking. They also found the boat was leaking fuel and liquid from its bilge.

Working in what was described by city officials as "peak wind and rain", crews deployed containment booms and absorbent socks to contain hazardous materials and keep them from spreading into the Petaluma River watershed.

Firefighters said Thursday that officials with the Office of Emergency Services, the Department of Fish and Game, the U.S. Coast Guard and the EPA have been notified. Meanwhile, the harbor master is working with the vessel owner to start recovery and cleanup efforts.

There were no reports of injuries from either incident.