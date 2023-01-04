Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region.

The utility said it was mobilizing hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm.

PG&E was also being supported by Southern California Edison and has requested mutual-aid assistance from additional West Coast power providers.



as of 10:30 a.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 243 Peninsula 32 North Bay 639 East Bay 2,422 South Bay 1,984 Bay Area Total 5,320

Nearly 500,000 customers in Northern California lost power during the New Year's Eve storm, according to PG&E.

View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county.

PG&E also said customers can sign up for outage notifications by text, email, or phone. PG&E will let customers know the cause of an outage, when crews are on their way, the estimated restoration time and when power has been restored.

