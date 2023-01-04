Watch CBS News
Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region.

The utility said it was mobilizing hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm.

PG&E was also being supported by Southern California Edison and has requested mutual-aid assistance from additional West Coast power providers.

as of 10:30 a.m.

Affected Customers

San Francisco

243

Peninsula

32

North Bay

639

East Bay

2,422

South Bay

1,984

Bay Area Total

5,320

Nearly 500,000 customers in Northern California lost power during the New Year's Eve storm, according to PG&E.

View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. 

PG&E also said customers can sign up for outage notifications by text, email, or phone. PG&E will let customers know the cause of an outage, when crews are on their way, the estimated restoration time and when power has been restored.

