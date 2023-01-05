Group of over 200 school children evacuated from YMCA camp in Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK -- A group of over 200 school children were evacuated from a YMCA science camp in Boulder Creek Wednesday due to the approaching storm, authorities said.

Boulder Creek Fire Department CBS

The chief at the Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department and other Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center officials coordinated the evacuation of the kids from San Jose and Albany from Camp Campbell in a remote area of Boulder Creek off Highway 9, which is currently closed.

Authorities realized that having the children in an area likely to see major storm impacts was unwise and decided to evacuate them out of the area.

The Santa Cruz Metro Transit District assist with the evacuation ahead of the storm's arrival. The children were taken to Metro Scotts Valley Transit Center and were then transferred to Scotts Valley Community Center to await pickup from their schools in Albany and San Jose, a Metro Transit spokesperson confirmed.

The children were never in any immediate danger, authorities said.