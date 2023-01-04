Danville declares local emergency ahead of latest atmospheric river storm

DANVILLE -- The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency in response to the ugly storms expected to start Wednesday, while the city is still cleaning up after last weekend's wet weather that included flooding and mudslides.



Acting as the city's director of emergency services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the proclamation just before noon Tuesday, according to a statement from city officials. The proclamation will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10.



The declaration allows Danville greater flexibility to contract for and obtain supplies for more expedient disaster response.



KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

All the city's available maintenance staff and contractors have cleared mud from flooded areas, and engineers are also out along Diablo Road between Fairway Drive and Alameda Diablo, where the storm caused erosion along the eastbound side of the road.



There is also a downed tree blocking Alameda Diablo (within the unincorporated community of Diablo). Diablo Road is currently open to one-way traffic only. As a safety precaution, motorists should avoid the area.



Residents are encouraged to take time before the upcoming storm to clear drains on or near their property. Additional preparedness steps can be found at contracosta.ca.gov/floodprep, and information about private creek maintenance can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov/5754/Private-Creek-Maintenance.



Danville already provided nearly 5,000 sandbags during and after the New Year's Eve storm and is working to replenish the sandbag station. An additional 5,000 bags and additional sand are available 24/7 at the town maintenance center, at 1000 Sherburne Hills Road, off Camino Tassajara next to the post office.



The sandbag station is experiencing long lines before the upcoming storm, and any community volunteers who would like to assist in filling bags are welcome.



Residents can contact the police department for safety concerns at (925) 820-2144. To request non-urgent assistance for clean-up or other concerns, call Danville Maintenance Services at (925) 314-3450 or go to www.danville.ca.gov/danvilleconnect.



For assistance with county-maintained or privately-maintained creeks, call county public works at (925) 313-7000 or email admin@pw.ccounty.us. For power outage information, go to www.pge.com/outagealerts. Weather can be monitored at www.weather.gov/mtr.