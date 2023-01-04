Atmospheric river storm: Sonoma residents prepare for flooding along Russian River

SONOMA - As the second major storm in as many weeks descends upon the region, North Bay residents are bracing for the possibility of heavy rains and localized flooding along the Russian River.

Forecasts for Wednesday and overnight into Thursday call for up to 5 inches of rain in the coastal hills and up to 4 inches in higher elevation inland areas.

Guerneville and Hopland can expect the Russian River to rise a few feet above flood level overnight on Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Once it gets going it'll be off to the races," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia.

"And there's no rest for the weary, right?" Garcia said. "We'll get another system coming through over the weekend and it will put more water into the Russian River watershed, and it could be back into flood stage once we get into Sunday afternoon."

Parke Hafner, winemaker and partner at Hafner Vineyard east of Healdsburg, says he's weathered the storm so far but will be keeping a close eye on things throughout the night Wednesday.

"Currently we've only gotten maybe an inch of rain out of this storm, nothing seems very exciting yet," Hafner said.

He said the vineyard has trellises along Sausal Creek, which runs about a mile to the Russian River and has flooded in the past.

He has prepared the vineyard with waddles and a cover crop, has been checking culverts and drainage ditches and will likely be up once or twice during the night to make sure things are working smoothly.

"Our vineyard manager lives on the property, as do I, so we keep an eye on those sorts of issues," Hafner said. "We've done this so many times now, but we do know that the culvert has to remain clear, or the water will end up in the winery."

So far, he said he's just happy for the rain in the midst of this third year of drought.

That's a sentiment shared by Brad Petersen, vineyard manager at Silver Oak Cellars, who said so far the rains have come through in perfect intervals -- enough to help replenish the groundwater table and reservoirs, but not so much that it has caused flooding or damaged crops.

He said a handful of small- to medium-sized streams run through his properties and none are even close to spilling over their banks and the river is looking fine, as well, at least so far.

"If we get real heavy rains, there will be some local flooding, but I'm not seeing anything that would indicate major road closures," Petersen said.

"But again, it all depends on how many inches we get and how quickly it comes," he said.

Further downstream and near the coast, the famous Bohemian Grove reports that it survived last week's storm and has also ramped up its storm preparations.

"With the anticipated storm and atmospheric river heading toward Northern California today and tomorrow, the Bohemian Club and Grove staff are monitoring the Russian River on a minute-by-minute basis," said spokesman Sam Singer.

"The Grove staff is prepared as best as anyone can be for the predicted onslaught of wind, rain, and rising waters in and around the Monte Rio community and the Grove," Singer said.