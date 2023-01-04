Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm

WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville have issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.

The City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday’s storm.



If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm’s flooding pic.twitter.com/kDRikEol0l — City of Watsonville (@WatsonvilleCity) January 4, 2023

"If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.

The mandatory evacuation order comes after Santa Cruz County officials issued a potential flood warning has Monday evening.

Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening and continue through Thursday.

The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued.

If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits.

The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones:

-South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29;

-Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and

-North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12.

To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com.