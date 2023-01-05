Atmospheric river brings more rain, wind, flooding after bomb cyclone batters Bay Area

Atmospheric river brings more rain, wind, flooding after bomb cyclone batters Bay Areaget the free app
Fueled by the atmospheric river, rain continued to pound the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday following a bomb cyclone storm that battered the region Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said Thursday said storm cells would bring scattered showers and possible thunderstorms to the region throughout the day and tapering off. Light to moderate rainfall rates were expected Thursday, with locally higher rates possible within isolated storm cells.
The weather service said any additional rain over already-saturated soils will result in flooding concerns and a Flood Watch remained in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. A High Wind Warning expired as of 11 a.m. Thursday, but the gusty winds left widespread damage behind. A Wind Advisory was still in effect for higher terrains where wind gusts were to continue in the 40 to 65 mph range, diminishing through the remainder of the morning.
Drier conditions were anticipated for Thursday night into Friday which the weather service said looks to be a bit of a break day, but then subsequent weather systems were projected to bring additional rain and gusty winds this weekend and into next week.
Incessant rain brings new Flood Warning to East Bay
From the National Weather Service:
FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Contra Costa.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...- At 1037 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.- Some locations that will experience flooding include...Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond,
Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez.- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Santa Cruz evacuates wharf; storm severely damages piers in Capitola, Seacliff
Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city.
City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos.
"Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful near any bodies of water as we still have high wind advisories, and there could be dangerous conditions," city officials added.
Rain, isolated thunderstorms to continue Thursday
From the National Weather Service: Post frontal rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into at least the first half of Thursday. Thursday night and early Friday look to be a bit of a break day, but then subsequent weather systems are projected to bring additional precipitation and periods of stronger winds this weekend and next week.
Downed tree in Burlingame blocks Caltrain service between Millbrae, Hillsdale stations
A large tree fell on overhead wires in Burlingame Thursday morning, blocking Caltrain service on the Peninsula.
Caltrain reported at 4:30 a.m. the tree was down at North Lane and was blocking the northbound and southbound Caltrain railroad tracks in the vicinity of Burlingame Avenue station. No train service was available between the Hillsdale and Millbrae stations while crews removed the tree and repaired the wires.
Falling redwood kills infant in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY – Wednesday's strong storm has turned deadly after a redwood tree fell onto a Sonoma County home, killing an infant inside.
According to officials, the incident happened at a home in the community of Occidental around 5:30 p.m.
"One of our major incidents was a redwood falling into a house up on Joy Road and we had a fatality up there of an infant," said Chief Ronald Lunardi of the Occidental Volunteer Fire Department. ""A 1 to 2 year old infant. There was a husband, wife and the baby in the residence."
Evacuation warnings for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
GILROY – Officials in Santa Clara County issued evacuation warnings late Wednesday night for two watershed areas in the far southern part of the county.
In a written statement, officials urged residents living near the Uvas Reservoir and the Pacheco Pass River Basin, citing concerns about the weather and risks to the general public and property in the wake of multiple storms in short succession.
Creek reaches flood monitoring stage in South San Jose
SAN JOSE – Water officials in the South Bay announced Wednesday night that a creek in South San Jose is rising and may be at risk of overtopping.
Around 7:20 p.m., the Santa Clara Valley Water District announced that Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue has reached flood monitoring stage.
In a separate statement, City of San Jose officials warned drivers to avoid Cherry Avenue and Jarvis Avenue near the creek, which feeds into the Guadalupe River.
City officials have declared a state of emergency, urging the city's unhoused, many of whom live along creek banks and waterways, to evacuate due to the risk of flooding.
Strong storm winds topple gas station in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO - High winds from the major storm that passed through the Bay Area Wednesday evening caused the canopy of a gas station in South San Francisco to collapse.
The collapse took place at the Valero station located Callan Boulevard and King Drive. Several fuel pumps were damaged as a result.
Check the current PG&E power outages
As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region.
Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area.
Some Sonoma County schools close due to storm
Several schools in Sonoma County will be closed on Thursday due to flooding, fallen trees, power outages and other storm-related issues, school officials said.
The Sonoma County Office of Education released a list on Wednesday night of campuses that would be closed.
The sites and school districts affected are: Fort Ross Elementary District, Guerneville School District, Harmony Union School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District, Monte Rio Union School District, Montgomery Elementary District, Twin Hills Union School District, West Side Union Elementary District, West Sonoma County Union High School District, Credo High School, Pathways Charter (open for distance learning), and REACH Charter.
School officials said news releases with updates would be sent Thursday evening and Friday morning if more schools will close.
Information on school closures can be found at www.scoe.org/pub/htdocs/storm-update.
San Jose Fire rescue unhoused man from Los Gatos Creek
San Jose Fire personnel were able to pull an unhoused man from Los Gatos Creek after he fell in Wednesday night.
CBS Bay Area reporter Len Ramirez was on the scene when the rescue happened.
According to the man's girlfriend he was trying to retrieve some of their belongings from their camp when he slipped on bank of the fast-running creek. San Jose Fire and rescue crews were able to throw him a rope to pull him out. He appeared to be unharmed.
Group of over 200 school children evacuated from YMCA camp in Boulder Creek
BOULDER CREEK -- A group of over 200 school children were evacuated from a YMCA science camp in Boulder Creek Wednesday due to the approaching storm, authorities said.
The chief at the Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department and other Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center officials coordinated the evacuation of the kids from San Jose and Albany from Camp Campbell in a remote area of Boulder Creek off Highway 9, which is currently closed.
Family rescued after tree falls on car near SF Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco rescued a family Wednesday evening after a tree fell on their vehicle during Wednesday night's storm.
Around 6 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department announced they were called to the area of Larkin and Grove streets, not far from City Hall.
Photos and video posted by firefighters showed a large tree over a white sedan.
Several minutes later, firefighters said that a family was rescued and are okay. Additional details about the rescue were not immediately available.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., firefighters said the road had reopened.
BART reporting rain-related delays
A branch apparently fell across the BART tracks in the East Bay Wednesday night, causing major delays.
The @SFBARTAlert tweeted about the obstruction on the tracks between Concord and Pleasant Hill causing the delay in the Antioch and SFO directions at around 7:15 p.m.
The problem appeared to be resolved a short time later.
BART was reporting delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide due to wet weather conditions earlier.
There is limited Red line service on the Richmond line in the Millbrae direction. Passengers traveling from Richmond can board a Berryessa train are advised to transfer at MacArthur to an SFO train then transfer to a Millbrae train at SFO.
There is also limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City. Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.
The transit agency also reported that the 7th and Market Street entrance at Civic Center station was closed, but that the closure was not weather related. The entrance reopened late Wednesday morning.
Rain leading to crashes, disabled vehicles snarling traffic
Heavy rain across the Bay Area was making travel a nightmare as accidents and disabled vehicles snarled traffic across the region.
According to CHP, a crash that disabled a vehicle triggered a severe traffic alert on the westbound Dumbarton Bridge in Fremont shortly after 6 p.m. Initially, the incident shut down all westbound lanes. CHP was able to clear the left lane, but a massive back-up built up due to the lane closures.
A tow truck was expected by around 7:15 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
There was also a traffic collision with injuries on southbound I-280 north of the I-280 S/CA-92 W ramp in San Mateo that blocked all lanes. There was no estimate as to when the crash would be cleared.
Downed power lines prompt shelter-in-place in San Rafael neighborhood
SAN RAFAEL -- Residents in a San Rafael neighborhood were told to shelter-in-place Wednesday night due to downed power lines.
Police announced shortly after 6 p.m. that the area from Canal Street to mid-block Novato Street was closed due to multiple blown transformers and live high voltage wires down.
It was not immediately known Wednesday when the street would reopen.
Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River
The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.
The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6.
The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff noted that flooding predictions may change as the storm progresses.
Flood Warning issued for most Bay Area counties through Wednesday night
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood warning for San Francisco, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and Sonoma counties through 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
The Weather Service said as of 4:37 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches have fallen, with additional 1-3 inches possible in the warned area.
Officials urge drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads, for people in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
Check your address for evacuation orders, county emergency info
Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has warned the latest storm blowing through the region has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities urged residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.
Storm prompts school closures in San Mateo County on Thursday
SAN MATEO COUNTY – Several school districts on the Peninsula announced that campuses would be closed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to the major atmospheric river storm slamming the Bay Area.
School districts announcing closures include the Cabrillo Unified School District serving coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach.
Meanwhile, Redwood City School District issued a statement that all 12 campuses would be closed Thursday, along with afterschool programs and services.
Alameda County officials advise Niles Canyon area residents to evacuate
Officials in Alameda County are advising some residents in the area of Niles Canyon to leave their homes due to the threat presented by the heavy rainfall expected into Thursday.
While it was not an official evacuation order, the Alameda County Office of Emergency Services posted the advisory on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m., saying that people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and on Niles Canyon Road should leave their residences before the heavier rain from the incoming storm arrives.
Richmond homes near sea cliff evacuated due to mudslide
Residents of 15 homes in Richmond voluntarily evacuated Tuesday night and Wednesday after the hillside above the Seacliff development began showing signs of mudslides.
Mayor Tom Butt said in his e-forum newsletter Wednesday that arrangements were made for residents without places to go to stay in an Emeryville hotel. Butt said Seacliff Drive was closed between Seacliff Way and Canal Boulevard, while Seaview Drive and Seacliff Way from Seacliff Drive to Admiralty Way were also closed.
Video: Cal OES update on atmospheric river storm response
State officials provided an update late Wednesday morning on the response to the impacts of the latest atmospheric river storm roaring through California.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California as the storm began lashing the state. The declaration "will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops" in addition to providing support for local jurisdictions, the statement said.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county
Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.
The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as latest atmospheric river storm arrives
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California late Wednesday morning as a large winter storm powered by an atmospheric river arrived.
The declaration "will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops" in addition to providing support for local jurisdictions, the statement said.
Mudslide closes Sierra road in East San Jose
A mudslide on Wednesday closed a portion of Sierra Road, a major roadway through the East San Jose hills.
The City of San Jose reported the mudslide on the 5000 block of Sierra Road at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
School districts to close Thursday in wake of atmospheric river storm
Several Bay Area school districts announced closures because of the latest atmospheric river storm enveloping the Bay Area.
The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday late afternoon/evening, bringing with it flooding, mudslides and damaging winds, prompting the school districts to close campuses on Thursday.
Thursday school closures:
South San Francisco Unified School District
San Mateo Union High School District
Pacifica School District
Redwood City - Summit Preparatory Charter High School
Storm prep: Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area
Here is a list of where to get sandbags in every Bay Area county. Remember to bring a shovel just in case. Sandbags should be free with proof of residency in each city.
Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm
Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.
The City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate.
"If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.